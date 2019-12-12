Santa ditches sleigh for vintage Ford for Gatton carnival

CHRISTMAS CHEER: The big man in red will be arriving in style this year in a 1920s Ford. Picture: Dominic Elsome

SANTA is coming to town, and he’s bringing all the Christmas cheer with him.

Preparations for the Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival are well under way and this year, the big man in red will arrive in a shiny red 1928 A model Ford, provided and driven by Gordon Russ.

Come along from 5.30–9.30pm next Friday to share the Christmas spirit with family and friends.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the event was a special one on the region’s social calendar.

“We say it every year, but this year really has come and gone so quickly,” Cr Milligan said.

“The Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival is a wonderful opportunity to share the Christmas spirit with family and friends and spread the joy of Christmas across our region.”

SPECIAL CLAUSE: The Gatton Christmas Carnival is just around the corner.

With heaps on offer throughout the event, including free stage entertainment, roving carollers, market stalls and local entertainers, there is something for all ages to enjoy.

“There will also be ham wheels, which are a Christmas tradition, and kids have the option of purchasing a wrist band for unlimited rides for only $5,” she said.

“There will be performances by Dance Force, Lockyer Valley School of Highland Dancing and Move and Groove, while Whip Wilson will take to the stage for a cracking good show.”

“Snowy”, from River 949, will be the MC on the night and there will be live music by Island Vibes.