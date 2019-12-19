Santa could bring a dark and stormy present for the region

CHRISTMAS PRESENT: The jolly man in red could be bringing some much need rain next week. Picture: Ali Kuchel

SANTA is nearly here, and he could be bring a big gift for the region with rain potentially on its way.

A surface trough is presently sitting out to the west of the state and Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alexander Majchrowski said the movement of the trough towards the coast would determine whether the region would see any rain.

“There is a chance of some thunderstorm activity, however the models aren’t quite agreeing on a story just yet so we might have to wait closer to Christmas (to be sure),” Mr Majchrowski said.

“At the moment we are predicting them further out west although they may extend further to the coast at this stage.”

The region will have to survive a scorching weekend before it makes it to the big day though, with temperatures set to soar into the 40s once more.

Mr Majchrowski said if the storms failed to reach the south east, Christmas Day would turn into the perfect day to head to the beach.

“If the storms don’t come through on Christmas Day you can expect quite a hot Christmas Day, pushing into the mid to high 30s,” he said.