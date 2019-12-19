Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHRISTMAS PRESENT: The jolly man in red could be bringing some much need rain next week. Picture: Ali Kuchel
CHRISTMAS PRESENT: The jolly man in red could be bringing some much need rain next week. Picture: Ali Kuchel
News

Santa could bring a dark and stormy present for the region

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
19th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SANTA is nearly here, and he could be bring a big gift for the region with rain potentially on its way.

A surface trough is presently sitting out to the west of the state and Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Alexander Majchrowski said the movement of the trough towards the coast would determine whether the region would see any rain.

“There is a chance of some thunderstorm activity, however the models aren’t quite agreeing on a story just yet so we might have to wait closer to Christmas (to be sure),” Mr Majchrowski said.

“At the moment we are predicting them further out west although they may extend further to the coast at this stage.”

The region will have to survive a scorching weekend before it makes it to the big day though, with temperatures set to soar into the 40s once more.

Mr Majchrowski said if the storms failed to reach the south east, Christmas Day would turn into the perfect day to head to the beach.

“If the storms don’t come through on Christmas Day you can expect quite a hot Christmas Day, pushing into the mid to high 30s,” he said.

christmas lockyer valley santa weather weather forecast
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Whatever happened to Steps?

      Whatever happened to Steps?
      • 19th Dec 2019 1:43 PM

      Top Stories

        TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        premium_icon TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        Motoring The rests stops are vital for truckies, who between 10pm and 6am, are most at risk of fatigue-related accidents.

        Start date announced for Somerset’s feral pig bounty project

        premium_icon Start date announced for Somerset’s feral pig bounty project

        News Hunters will be able to earn $10 per snout and feral tail from January when...

        Federal MP decries drought, praises Toowoomba bypass project

        Federal MP decries drought, praises Toowoomba bypass project

        News For Federal MP Scott Buchholz, the drought tarnished an otherwise productive...

        Visit from Santa ‘up in smoke’ as crews remain on high alert

        premium_icon Visit from Santa ‘up in smoke’ as crews remain on high alert

        News For the second year in a row, the volatile, dangerous fire season has come between...