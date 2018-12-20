Santa Claus does one last round across region

JOLLY MAN: Santa has been spotted in the Lockyer Valley in a Qualipac corn field, south of Gatton.

JOLLY MAN: Santa has been spotted in the Lockyer Valley in a Qualipac corn field, south of Gatton. ALI KUCHEL

'TWAS the week before Christmas and most community members were getting ready to take a break.

But not everything is over, there are still four Christmas events to go to before it's too late.

The holiday season is about being happy, so get down to the below events, even if the festivities get a little bit sappy.

Boss of the elves

THE big jolly fat man will be in his Christmas best at Plainland Plaza this week as Santa takes a break from the North Pole. Santa will be spreading Christmas cheer and handing out treats. Make sure you drop in and say hello to Santa during your visit.

What: Santa visits

When: Wednesday December, 19 and 20

Where: Plainland Plaza

Merry Christmas

UNITE with community members for an afternoon of games, prizes, food, drinks, entertainment, a jumping castle and of course Santa. Dress in your most festive clothing and enter the best dressed competition.

What: Cahill Park Christmas Festival

When: Saturday, December 22 from noon

Where: Cahill Park

Carolling time

SPEND your last Sunday before Christmas singing along to carols performed by Rheanna Leschke and Alison Barlow. They will be performing everyone's favourite festive tunes to get everyone at Hatton Vale in the spirit of Christmas.

What: Carols in the car park

When: Sunday, December 23

Where: Hatton Vale Community Uniting Church

Santa is coming

THE 2018 Santa Run is happening once again. Santa will visit our beautiful community before his big deliveries on Christmas Eve.Make sure you are kerbside as the rural fire brigade transports Santa across the Lockyer Valley.

What: Santa run

When: December 23 and 24

Where: Gatton, Placid Hills and more.