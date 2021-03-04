Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has faced court on almost 500 fraud charges after allegedly transferring cash from a vet clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.
A woman has faced court on almost 500 fraud charges after allegedly transferring cash from a vet clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.
Crime

Woman fights 500 vet hospital fraud charges

by Amber Wilson
4th Mar 2021 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SANDY Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to almost 500 fraud charges after she allegedly transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Bellerive veterinary clinic into accounts belonging to her and her husband.

Each alleged transfer between 2017 and 2019 ranged from a few hundred dollars to several thousand dollars.

Rachel Naomi Perri, 48, appeared in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to 497 counts of computer-related fraud and one count of using a computer with intent to defraud.

According to court documents, police allege Ms Perri used online banking to transfer money from the Tasmanian Veterinary Services for her own benefit.

The company runs an animal hospital at Clarence Street, Bellerive.

Ms Perri will appear in the Supreme Court of Tasmania over the charges on June 7.

Originally published as Sandy Bay woman fights 500 vet hospital fraud charges

court crime fraud police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business While slower than most other states, Queensland’s economy has bounced back above where it was pre-pandemic. Here’s how.

        Gatton police make wish come true for 7yo with Leukemia

        Premium Content Gatton police make wish come true for 7yo with Leukemia

        Community A little girl battling Leukemia has had dream has come true – joining the Gatton...

        New police blitz to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        Premium Content New police blitz to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        News Operation Tango Anaconda to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        Paramedics cart woman to hospital after she crashed into building

        Premium Content Paramedics cart woman to hospital after she crashed into...

        News A driver and two passengers have been assessed by paramedics after a crash on the...