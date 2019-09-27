Menu
Login
It's important you do your research, plan ahead and get the right permits before you set off.
It's important you do your research, plan ahead and get the right permits before you set off. Contributed
Motoring

SAND DRIVING TIPS: Don't get beached this holiday

by RACQ's Blair Bentley
27th Sep 2019 2:05 PM

With school holidays now in full swing, many of us are venturing 'up the beach' in search of salty air, open spaces and the peaceful noise of waves crashing - but be warned, there are traps for the unwary who might've never driven on sand before.

It's important you do your research, plan ahead and get the right permits before you set off. Make sure you pack light and only take what you need. It's hard yakka for your vehicle to get through sand and it will be even tougher if you're carrying lots of gear.

Keep your speed down as vehicles handle very differently in sand, especially if you need to temporarily lower your tyre pressure to get you through the softer stuff. Be sure not to go below 20psi though, as you can run the risk of rolling the tyre off its rim. It also pays to have a 12-volt compressor handy so you can top them up again.

In the unlucky instance you get bogged, by having recovery equipment on hand and being able to use it safely, you'll be able to get back on track again in no time.

Driving on the beach can be exhilarating, but remember road rules still apply, so be safe and sensible so you don't spoil your holiday fun.

beach driving car advice motoring motoring advice racq tips
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Infrastructure, jobs, skills required for SEQ City Deal

    Infrastructure, jobs, skills required for SEQ City Deal

    News A federal minister has met with local governments to discuss challenges and opportunities for the SEQ City Deal

    Bush fire in state forest expected to burn for days

    Bush fire in state forest expected to burn for days

    News A fire has broken out in a Lockyer Valley state forest

    This week's guide to surviving the school holidays

    This week's guide to surviving the school holidays

    News Here are some of the activities available this week

    Disability group granted full rates relief by council

    Disability group granted full rates relief by council

    News A much needed hand up for a Lockyer Valley not-for-proft