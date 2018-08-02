Samsung reveals iPad Pro assassin

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is designed to operate as a laptop or desktop computer when connected to accessories. Picture: AP Photo/Richard Drew

THE WORLD'S biggest smartphone maker has apparently "spoiled" some of its own forthcoming announcement overnight, as Samsung revealed video and details about two new tablet computers.

The official leak comes a week before Samsung's much hyped New York event, where the company is expected to unveil a new Galaxy Note smartphone and had been tipped to launch tablets, a smartwatch, and potentially its first smart speaker.

But the South Korean tech giant quashed those rumours by releasing footage and specifications of the Galaxy Tab S4 premium tablet and a "budget-friendly" Galaxy Tab A 10.5.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, with the included S Pen, and featuring Samsung DeX, is displayed in New York, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Picture: AP Photo/Richard Drew

"At Samsung, we believe tablets play an increasingly important role in making lives easier and improving the mobile experience for everyone," president DJ Koh said at the surprise announcement.

The company's new flagship Android tablet computer will go head-to-head with Apple's iPad Pro tablets.

Like its rival, Samsung's new tablet features a 10.5-inch (26 cms) screen but, unusually, adding a Book Cover Keyboard case can transform the tablet into a laptop-like device with app windows that can be resized on its screen. Users can also connect a wireless mouse to use the tablet like a notebook computer, or hook up a computer monitor to use it like a desktop PC.

The Galaxy Tab S4 will also feature up to 256GB storage, four Dolby stereo speakers, and an S Pen stylus in its package.

The cheaper Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will also four Dolby speakers, but is designed for families, with a Kids Mode installed, and for users on a budget.

Prices and release dates for both Samsung tablet computers have yet to be revealed, and may not be announced ahead of the company's August 9 event.

Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad support pen input for the first time and comes with a faster chip. The tablet is selling well, according to figures from IDC.

Samsung faces an uphill battle against Apple in tablet sales, however.

The company came a distant second to Apple in the tablet race during the first three months of the year, according to IDC, selling 5.3 million tablet computers compared to Apple's 9.1 million iPads.

The research firm also noted that "barring any significant changes, maintaining its position in the premium space may prove challenging" for Samsung, even though it was one of few remaining companies to produce high-end Android tablets.

Samsung is also expected to reveal a new big-screen smartphone from the Note family at its event in New York next week, with rumours tipping the device to feature a bigger display than before and coloured stylus.