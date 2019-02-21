Samsung Galaxy S10 wide camera will be winner for Aussies

SAMSUNG GALAXY S10 AT A GLANCE

Full screen AMOLED Display

Ultra-Wide angle lens

Wireless PowerShare

Samsung chose to launch its Galaxy S10 smartphones in San Francisco. Picture: Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson/ News Corp Australia

A SUPER wide angle camera is set to be the winner for Samsung's 10th anniversary Galaxy S10 phone which was unveiled in San Francisco today.

To mark the tenth anniversary of their flagship smartphone range, Korean technology giant Samsung announced a fleet of new devices under the Galaxy banner.

The new S10 range includes four Galaxy phones, which will hit Australian shelves on March 8.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range.

Samsung is throwing in bonus deals for pre orders from today.

The tenth generation of Samsung Galaxy S includes an entry level S10e, S10+ and in a Samsung first, the Galaxy S10, 5G.

THE S10 RANGE AT A GLANCE

Galaxy S10e: 5.8-inch, Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED

Galaxy S10 : 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED

Galaxy S10+: 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED

Galaxy S10 5G: 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display

CAMERA WITH A VIEW AS WIDE AS HUMAN EYE

One of the biggest selling points of any phone is the camera system. And this is where Samsung is expected to win fans.

The Galaxy range will include a new Ultra-Wide rear facing 12 mega pixel camera.

With a massive 123-degree field of view it is said to be as wide as the human eye.

Galaxy Fold unveiled at Samsung Unpacked: Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Fold at its major Unpacked launch in San Francisco.

With hands on testing, the new camera was impressive in capturing a full field of vision.

For those wanting to take wider shots including group selfies, it will be perfect.

CAMERA SPECS FOR SAMSUNG GALAXY S10

Rear: Triple Camera with Dual OIS

Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS (45°)

Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF, F1.5/F2.4, OIS (77°)

Ultra Wide: 16MP FF, F2.2 (123°)

0.5X/2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Front: - UHD Selfie: 10MP 2PD AF, F1.9 (80°)

Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones have a fingerprint sensor in the screen. Picture: Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson/ News Corp Australia

The entry level S10e comes equipped with same Wide and Ultra-wide function but misses out on the Telephoto option.

Samsung mobile IT & Mobile Communications president DJ Koh said Samsung was "leveraging a decade of industry leadership to usher in a new era of smartphone technology."

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is a smaller, budget-friendly edition. Picture: Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson/ News Corp Australia

DISPLAY

The new look Galaxy range is built around an 'Infinity-O Display', which extends the HDR10+ screen all the way out to the edge of the device.

There is no external home buttons, and for the first time, no screen notch or dropdown to house the front facing camera.

The Infinity-O Display squeezes the necessary array of forward-facing sensors and camera lens into a single 'hole-in display' dot.

3D FINGERPRINT SCANNER

The S10 display panel includes an embedded Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner that reads the 3D contours of your physical thumbprint, rather than relying on a 2D image.

Samsung says the new feature will limit the possibility of someone accessing or hacking into your phone.

POWERSHARE

Wireless powershare allows for a Qi-certified device to be placed on the back of the new Galaxy S10 to wirelessly charge.

It will allow for battery power to be shared from one smartphone to another.

And what is being described as an industry-first, Galaxy's PowerShare will also charge compatible wearable devices headphones, smartwatches and more.

All S10 devices are also fast charging compatible on wired and wireless charges

The entry level Galaxy s10e carries a 3,100mAh battery while the top end Galaxy s10-5G extends up to an impressive 4500mAh.

While connected to a regular charger, this feature makes the Galaxy S10 capable of charging itself and a second device simultaneously (via the Wireless PowerShare).



SAMSUNG S10 AVAILABILITY IN AUSTRALIA AND BONUS OFFER

The Galaxy S10 range will be available to pre-order from 9.00am AEDT/8.00am QLD on February 21, 2019.

Customers who pre-order a Galaxy S10 from participating retailers before midnight AEDT March 7, 2019 will be eligible to receive a bonus set of Samsung's new Galaxy Buds.

Full range, colours and prices:

Galaxy S10e (128GB), available in Prism Green, Prism Black, Prism White: RRP $1,199

Galaxy S10 (128GB), available in Prism Green, Prism Black, Prism White: RRP $1,349

Galaxy S10 (512GB), available in Prism Green, Prism Black, Prism White: RRP $1,699



Galaxy S10+ (128GB), available in Prism Green, Prism Black, Prism White: RRP $1,499

Galaxy S10+ (512GB), available in Ceramic Black, Ceramic White: RRP $1,849

Galaxy S10+ (1TB), available in Ceramic Black, Ceramic White: RRP $2,399

5G pricing is TBA



The writer was a guest of Samsung Australia for the launch of the Galaxy S10 range in San Francisco.