Sam’s incredible 10kg weight loss

Sunrise host Samantha Armytage says she never set out to lose weight.

But after adopting a healthier lifestyle as part of her new role as a WW ambassador, she's lost an incredible 10kg - and feels "absolutely fantastic".

"It's not just about losing weight, it's about a holistic approach to life and about maintaining weight which is the hardest thing for me to do as a shift worker," Armytage told news.com.au.

"I feel great, absolutely fantastic - don't forget I get up at 3.15am so being a bit lighter and having more energy throughout the day really helps. It's a nice feeling and I want to keep going."

WW is the new name for Weight Watchers - one of the world's leading wellness and weight-management programs, helping people to lose weight, eat healthier, move more and shift their mindset.

The brands shift from purely being diet focused to being a lifestyle program is the reason for the breakfast show host's new partnership.

"If it was one of the many other weight loss companies I probably wouldn't be interested, but it's not. I really like this new version where it's all about wellness," she said.

Armytage has copped a lot of negative attention over her body in the past, something she admits she's struggled with.

"Why would people attack you for being a size 12? I just think that's ridiculous," she said, adding she had been "wounded" by some of the cruel remarks.

However she's refreshingly honest with herself, admitting there were "stages in my life where I did need to lose a few kilos, I was not healthy".

One of those moments was at the start of 2019 when she "took stock" of her demanding life and decided to "prioritise" her health.

"Losing a few kilos was important but joining WW was also about feeling stronger and healthier, both physically and mentally," she explained.

EXERCISE AND DIET

As well as embracing WW's well-known "SmartPoints" based plan - where each food is assigned a set number of points based on its nutritional value - Armytage has been hitting the gym twice a week and walking her labrador every day.

"I go (to the gym) for boxing. I don't know what I ever did without it," she revealed, explaining she also does weight training too.

"The beauty of it is you can still eat everything - I can still have a glass of wine, I can still eat a piece of cake; you just eat it in moderation, so if you have a piece of cake in the morning maybe you don't have a slice of bread at lunch time and I think that's been really good for me to understand."

SCRUTINY ABOUT JOINING WW

In the past, the 42-year-old used has been open about using her platform to share a message of body positivity, even penning her 2014 book Shine on the topic.

As such, she's prepared for the potential backlash she may face for publicly working with a weight-loss program.

The TV host said: "There's always going to be people in the cheap seat who criticise and that just comes with the territory. It comes with life unfortunately, whether you are high profile or not."

But making the decision to work with WW and embrace their healthy message is one she's stoked to about.

"I've lost 10 since January and I am very happy and still going," she said, adding she's proud not to be "some kind of stick insect."

The Channel 7 presenter joins the likes of Kate Hudson and Robbie Williams - who are all WW ambassadors.

Sam, who says she fluctuates between a size 12 and 10, is at the gym twice a week, and on the other days you will find her walking her dog for an hour.