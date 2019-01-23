Sam, Noah hit six with state cricket selection

CRICKET: Two Laidley Blue Dogs Cricket Club players Noah Emmerson and Sam Anderson have been selected to play for the Queensland Under-15 Male State Team, with both skilled players eager for the chance to represent their state at the National Championships from February 7-14.

Alex Welsh, team captain for the Laidley men's first grade team, which Noah has played with all year, said the boys had "great attitudes”.

"They're both very talented and, for both boys, this is their first year at the club. They've settled in really well because they're both good young kids with good heads on their shoulders,” Welsh said.

"It's fantastic - we're chuffed to bits for them and it's a great achievement and we want them to keep improving and keep enjoying it.”

Noah, from Mulgowie, and Sam, from Toowoomba, will be training in Brisbane twice a week ahead of next month's championships.

Noah's father, Simon, said his son had played cricket since he was six.

"He's grown up with cricket,” Simon said.

He said the boys were phoned last week informing them of their selections.

"Noah's very excited. He played in it last year so he's pretty aware of what it's all about and keen to go and see how good they can be.”

Sam said said he was very excited and was training every day.

"I'm just trying to hit as many balls as I can at the moment,” he said

Sam, who has been playing representative cricket for about four years, said he found cricket "very rewarding” and he enjoyed the game's team nature.

"I now know people from all over Queensland and I've made really good mates,” he said.

"I think the amount of training you do and the amount of balls you get to have for that one really good innings to show everyone how hard you've worked ... it's just really rewarding.”

His dad, John, said Sam had enjoyed whacking balls right from an early age. Officially he's been playing since he was eight or nine.

"He's always loved it,” John said.