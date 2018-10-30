Salvos unveil new look but remain committed to same mission

IT MIGHT be configured differently upon its recent re-opening but what hasn't changed for the Salvation Army Family Store is its commitment to the community.

The Gatton shop-front was closed after a car crashed through the premises in August and the Salvos used a temporary location in town while repairs were done.

After taking into account customer feedback, the store has since been designed to be more shopper friendly and extra lighting aims to give visitors a brighter experience.

Sections for pet and bridal items have also been added.

Store manager Dianne Castledine was thankful for the many donations that poured in even when the store was being repaired.

It wasn't just regular shoppers that were affected but the store's volunteer workforce, including people doing community service and Work for the Dole.

"It was a really wide range of people that it impacted,” Ms Castledine said.

"They were concerned because just having the Salvation Army base in the main street was comforting for people... just to know that we are open if they need anything and that we are here for them.” She said the main focus of the Lockyer Valley site was to provide affordable, quality goods to the community with money going towards projects and initiatives for residents who might be down on their luck.

"It doesn't go anywhere else,” she said.

"We gratefully accept the donations, go through them, clean them, price them and put them out for sale.

"What we do is put as much money as we can back into the community.

"We've got children's projects and programs feeding the backpackers and the homeless.”

Donations can be made to the store during business hours or to donation bins at IGA SUPA Gatton and The Big Orange at Crowley Vale.

For more information call 5462 5729.

Spreading holiday cheer

Christmas is a time of great joy and celebration for most, but a bounty of presents under the tree isn't a reality for every family.

The Salvation Army in the Lockyer Valley are operating their Joy Starts Here gift giving service this holiday season to provide toys for families unable to afford gifts this year.

Captain Craig Harlum said anybody is invited to come along with no questions asked.

"We don't ask them any details and we don't confront them by asking them to give details about their situation,” Cpt Harlum said.

"If you're someone who's unable to provide toys for your children, then we are here for you.

"We take their contact details and then later on in the new year we use that information to send them through information on our children's programs, other activities and church service and invite them to come.”

The service will be held on Saturday, December 15 from 9am-3pm at the Salvation Army church on the corner of Old College Road and Ford Street, Gatton.

There will be a limited number of toys available.