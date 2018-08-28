Salvos settle into temporary home after car crash

A COUPLE of Good Samaritans have stepped in to provide a temporary home for the Salvation Army after a car crashed through their Gatton shopfront a fortnight ago.

Despite the setback, they are hoping to run business as usual and expect to remain at the premises on North Street next to the Gatton Halal Grocers for at least six weeks after opening the doors on Monday.

While they will sell items out of the new store in the short-term, they are asking all donations to be delivered to the Salvation Army Family Store on Railway Street via the back of the shop and clothing bins as usual. A pick-up service for large items is still offered.

Manager Dianne Castledine said the kind act allowed the group to go about their important work in the community.

"It's comforting for a town to know the Salvation Army is a place they can go," Ms Castledine said.

"I can't walk down the street two steps (without being approached by members of the community).

"It's at times like this when you realise that what you do you is important to the community.

"I didn't realise until we've been without a shop for a couple of weeks."

She said people relied on their presence in town and not just as sellers of affordable and quality goods.

"We have an obligation to our volunteers, people look forward to coming in and volunteering here and also we've got a commitment to the government with the Work for the Dole program.

"We need to keep those people working for the dole so they get experience and training for their jobs so it's not just that we cannot trade, we're actually impacting on all of those different groups."

They had only been in their new shop for a year before the accident on August 13 and changes will be made once it reopens.

"It's going to be a little bit different again, we're going to configure it a little differently again to make it more shopper friendly," she said.

The back of the Salvation Army Family Store can be accessed via Wiggins Street.