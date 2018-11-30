Menu
A truck was involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway near the intersection of Tyson St in South Grafton in the early hours of Friday, 30th November, 2018.
Salvage team works to remove Pacific Hwy crash wreckage

Bill North
30th Nov 2018 4:24 AM

A SALVAGE team is working this morning to remove the wreckage of a truck crash on the Pacific Highway in South Grafton.

The crash, reported at 3.24am, occurred near the Tyson St intersection.

Highway traffic is currently affected in both directions. Roads and Maritime Services and a heavy vehicle tow truck are attending the scene with intermittent lane closures expected.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the truck is off the road and will be salvaged after morning peak traffic conditions have eased.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution in the area.

It is known at this stage whether there are any injuries.

More details to come.

Grafton Daily Examiner

