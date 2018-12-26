Salty water costs grower

PRIME LUCERNE: Ma Ma Creek farmer Adrian Sippel has had no trouble selling his hay lately, but his water supply has affected the level of productivity.

IF A farmer can't sell his fodder this year he will never sell it, according to lucerne and cereal grower Adrian Sippel.

The 65-year-old farmer has grown fodder all his life, but this season was the third time he could remember the prices rising so high.

"2007 to 2008 was the last dear time we got $15 a bale a week before Christmas,” Mr Sippel said.

The owner of AJ & GJ Sippel sold small square lucerne bales for $22 last season, which was at least $7 more than his winter average.

During a normal summer, prices were up to $10 a bale, but he still sold prime lucerne for $15 in November.

He said regular buyers kept him busy during the winter months along with commuters who spotted the 'lucerne for sale' sign positioned alongside the farm.

"The demand is there, if you can't sell lucerne now you'll never sell it,” Mr Sippel said.

While high prices were positive for the Ma Ma Creek grower he said the poor water quality caused a loss in revenue.

"My yield during the winter has been atrocious,” he said.

"I mowed 15 acres three weeks ago and got 650 bales, a good cutting would be about 1000.

"This winter I mowed the same 15 acres and got 120 bales.”

Mr Sippel usually grows 40 to 50 acres of lucerne, but at present he grows less than 25 acres due to salty water conditions.

"If we don't get any rain to get it (the lucerne) to about two inches high ... a second time (watering) with our water will kill it,” Mr Sippel said.

"I haven't been able to take full advantage of the price because it wouldn't grow from the salt.

Mr Sippel lost about $4000 of lucerne seed as a result of the drought and water conditions.

"It's been too dry to give it that second watering, other farmers with good water (have) no problem, but on our particular farm here you've got to work with the water.”

Mr Sippel said he hoped the water problem in the valley would be resolved as it was just another hurdle farmers had to face.

The farm has been in Mr Sippel's family for the past seven decades, but the experienced grower is finding farming harder than ever with electricity prices proving a challenge.

"Power is just ridiculous. Our power costs in ten years have tripled - its gone from $70 a day to $200 a day ... if they keep going they're going to shut us down,” he said.