Salon takes on industry's future hairdressers

Fusion hair owner Sharon Kluck prepares to style Collette Hausers hair at the salons new Cresent St location. ALI KUCHEL

FUSION Hair and Beauty salon owner Sharon Kluck has passionately supported budding local hair stylists during the past 16 years.

Now she is proud to be part of a growing industry in the region as the beauty of the Lockyer Valley is attracting young couples to the area to get married.

Ms Kluck, who has three staff members including a make-up artist, said she believed due to the rising costs of Brisbane weddings, people were looking for options in rural areas.

"We have brides from out of town wanting a country wedding - it's surprising how many people are doing that,” Ms Kluck said.

"It seems to be growing. I'm really passionate about being local and I think anything that is going to promote the valley is great, like weddings, and we can play a part in that.”

She said the local economy was receiving an economic boost.

"Gatton is a hidden little treasure. There's so much produce and great little businesses out here and I think people who come from the city are so surprised by what Gatton has to offer,” she said.

Ms Kluck, who has nurtured 10 apprentices in the past 16 years and also offers a mobile service, said she enjoyed being able to provide jobs and experience.

"I know a lot of kids who start in the hairdressing industry and they come into it not knowing what to expect,” she said.

Ms Kluck focusses on helping trainees develop their skill sets and extend their diversity for a successful future.

"I try and set a high benchmark on the level of training I provide, so not only do they go to college but we further our training with different companies,” she said.

She had provided extra courses including upstyling, cutting and colouring.

"In rural areas you need to be a lot more diverse and have a bigger skill set. I try and teach the girls as much as I can, especially local girls so, if they move away, then they've had a taste of everything.”

The mother of four said her salon was like "a little family”.

"It's great and, for myself personally, I love the industry because it is always changing and you're always learning.

"When you love what you do, it's not hard.”