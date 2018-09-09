Salmonella egg farm says ‘not my fault bro’

Silverdale Eggs, Calliope. The only RSPCA Free range egg producer in Queensland. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Silverdale Eggs, Calliope. The only RSPCA Free range egg producer in Queensland. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA180413EGGS

THE egg farmer linked to the latest salmonella poisoning outbreak has said "it's not my fault bro" and blamed foreign birds flying in and defecating on his poultry sheds.

In an extraordinary claim following an alleged 23 salmonella poisoning cases, the Glendenning Farms worker at Cobbitty in southwestern Sydney has denied any blame.

The farmer, who has been producing eggs for 20 years, told The Sunday Telegraph the salmonella outbreak came from "something to do with the birds.

"Some birds have been flying in from overseas, landed on the shed and chucked a s**t," he said.

"Even the Food Authority said it wasn't my fault," the man said from the farm run by EggzOn the Run.

Consumers are being told to avoid the eggs after those diagnosed presented with food poisoning from Salmonella enteritidis.

The outbreak has struck at least 23 people after purchasing eggs from small independent supermarkets and retailers in the Sydney area only.

Glendenning farms’ eggs have been recalled due to a feared salmonella outbreak which has allegedly affected 23 people in Sydney.

The NSW Food Authority is working with NSW Health to investigate the cases which occurred in a cluster and says the company, Eggz on the Run, is undertaking a voluntary recall of the eggs.

The recall relates to Glendenning Farms Brownshell eggs with best before dates: 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29 September 2018 and 1 October 2018.

The recall relates to eggs sold in cartons and bulk trays in NSW only.

Eggz On the Run lawyer Raed Rahal told the Sunday Telegraph the family which ran the company was "not even certain that the outbreak is in the eggs

"The strain is from overseas.

"There was only a certain batch that was supposed to be removed but the company has voluntarily decided to remove all batches of eggs."

He said the family was "shell-shocked by the news as it is their livelihood".

"They would certainly not do anything to risk anyone's safety," Mr Rahal said.

Customers who purchased the eggs can return the product for a full cash refund

"The NSW Department of Primary Industries has issued a biosecurity direction on the farm to restrict movement of livestock, eggs, manure and disposables and order the disinfection and decontamination of equipment," a NSW Health statement said.

"This direction will be in place while further investigations are underway."

Salmonella enteritis can cause a person to fall ill within six to 72 hours after eating the affected eggs, and remain so for four to seven days.

Symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea, a fever and headache.

The egg farmer says foreign birds caused the problem.

The farm is at Cobbitty in southwestern Sydney.