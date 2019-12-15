Salim Mehajer in hot water over birthday bash

Even when Salim Mehajer tries to do something right, he puts a foot wrong.

Not long out of the big house after an 11-month stint for electoral fraud, Mehajer threw a birthday bash this month for his girlfriend, Melissa Tysoe, on Sydney Harbour.

It had all the glitz and glam you'd expect at a Mehajer function - a boat on the water covered with pink and white balloons, dozens of red roses in the shape of the letter M and the birthday girl dressed in a bedazzled gown.

Salim Mehajer and girlfriend Melissa Tysoe. during the lavish birthday bash he threw for her. Picture: Instagram

Laser clay pigeon shooting on-board was meant to be all part of the harmless fun - except when you're banned from touching a gun, even a fake one.

Snitch understands police are considering whether to take action against Mehajer for breaching a firearm prohibition order (FPO) after one of the day's photos featured the former Auburn deputy mayor posing with a look alike sawn-off shotgun used in the laser shooting.

People with FPOs can't possess, use or acquire a gun, even if it's fake.

Mehajer (far right) with friends holding imitation firearms during a laser shooting game. Picture: Instagram

Mehajer (left) is banned from holding any firearms, even fake ones. Picture: Instagram

"Police are aware of the photo and are investigating," a spokesman said.

While a social media photo of Mr Mehajer holding the laser firearm is what landed him in trouble in the first place, he kindly sent Snitch another photograph, proving he was laser shooting and not just posing, for context.

"Any legal arguments, and the circumstances of the event are best discussed with my lawyers," he said on Saturday.

DOG DAY

From the files of 'It's not so bad when you take work out of the office', we bring you Crown Prosecutor Craig Everson.

Mr Everson acted as the prosecutor the NSW Supreme Court case that this month saw Terry John Hickson found guilty of murdering Dapto dogs bookie Charles Skarratt in a robbery back in 1989.

Part of the case required Mr Everson to understand the culture of bookies back when the murder occurred, including how cash was exchanged for interstate races.

Prosecutor Craig Everson. Picture: Richard Dobson

But given so much has changed in the industry thanks to the internet and mobile betting apps Mr Everson needed some hands on experience.

So what better way to get his head in the game than to spend an evening doing some empirical research at the Wentworth Park Dogs in Glebe.

Skarratt, a veteran bookie, was stabbed to death in his Woolwich garage after returning home from the racetrack.

We take it the research was worth it because the jurors accepted the Crown case that Hickson ran off with $25,000 in "easy money" to pay off debts and support his gambling and cannabis habits.

Odds that Mr Everson had a middie of light came in at 5/2 by race time.

FAREWELL DEB

The boys of Strike Force Raptor took a break from kicking down clubhouse doors on Friday to farewell their much-loved boss, Detective Superintendent Deb Wallace.

The darling of the police force grinned from ear to ear as she walked out of Goulburn Police Academy, the same place she started as an eager probationary constable in the mid 80s.

Strike Force Raptor boss Detective Superintendent Deb Wallace. Picture: Toby Zerna

There to farewell the Criminal Groups Squad commander were the officers from Strike Force Raptor.

Standing at attention, the loyal officers formed a guard of honour as Det Supt Wallace, who swapped her trademark vibrant suits and high heels for uniform, walked into retirement after a stellar 34 years in the force.

EVICTION NOTICE

He has resigned from the cops and had his reputation battered in a misconduct and corruption inquiry.

Now ex-Superintendent Michael Rowan is about to lose his taxpayer-subsidised house.

The former Griffith police boss hit the headlines this year after a Law Enforcement Conduct Commission investigation into his relationships with female colleagues found he engaged in serious misconduct.

LECC recommended the DPP consider charging Rowan but he managed to retire - with a comfortable pension mind you - before he was pushed.

Despite being suspended from the force since September, 2018, he has been enjoying the fruits of a police-managed house and its cheap rent in Griffith.

A source confirmed on Friday Rowan, who was in police for more than 30 years, had been served with an eviction notice.

Ex-Superintendent Michael Rowan is about to lose his taxpayer-subsidised house. Picture: Chris McKeen

TOUGH TALKER

A bad day for one of the prison officers working in our jails is a fair bit worse than one experienced by the average desk jockey.

Exhibit A is an unnamed Special Management Unit officer at Silverwater Correctional Centre back in December 2017 whose experiences were aired in the District Court this week.

His job was to escort one of the state's most feared men, ex-Rebels bikie Abuzar Sultani, from his cell to the visiting area so he could catch up with his mother.

Abuzar Sultani was convicted to intimidating an officer.

On the way, the court heard Sultani asked the guard a question about one of his co-accused in the murder, to which the officer replied it was none of his business.

According to the officer's evidence, Sultani said "I'll be out in a couple of years. We'll see what happens" and also called him a "f. king dog".

Sultani also added "You know what I'm in for", the court heard.

Standing his ground, the officer asked if Sultani was threatening him, and the ex bikie replied: "Not just you".

Sultani gave an account where his role was much more subdued.

The ex bikie was convicted of intimidating an officer. The visit with his mother was also cancelled.

