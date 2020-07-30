SALE-O: Young gun to contest state auctioneering title

WHEN Connor Veraart sells cattle next week, it won't just be a good price he's after.

The 23-year-old, an auctioneer for Bartholomew & Co, at Boonah, will be competing in the Young Auctioneers Challenge against 10 of the state's best.

"It was good to get into it (the finals), I haven't really thought about it that much yet, and having to get up on stage," he said.

Competition will be tough at this year's state final, with 10 auctioneers competing for the title.

Other competitors will travel from Roma, Kingaroy, Blackall, Dalby and Rockhampton to compete in the final.

Mr Veraart has not seen his rivals in action and won't until the competition starts on August 6.

"I can imagine they would be pretty good; they sell a lot of cattle out in those western areas and would get a bit more practice than I do," he said.

The final will be held at the Silverdale Saleyards, in the Scenic Rim, kicking off at 1pm.

The 10 finalists will sell three steers, where they are judged on knowledge of prices, clarity of their voice and how they portray themselves.

Colin Clark of Rahane Pastoral Co, Innisplain, with Connor Veraart of Bartholomew & Co, at a Beaudesert sale. Photo: Supplied

If Mr Veraart wins, he will earn a place representing Queensland at the national finals next year at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

"I practice a fair bit, driving everywhere just to keep my voice going, try different techniques and speed it up," he said.

"The more you do it, the better you get."

Mr Veraart got his auctioneers licence about two years ago but started selling livestock in January last year.

Prior to that, he worked part time for Bartholomew & Co, selling at clearing sales when he was working part time.

Today, he can be found at Moreton saleyard on a Tuesday, and each fortnight at Beaudesert on Saturdays.

The young auctioneers challenge, in its 31st year, previously held a school in Rockhampton, where experienced auctioneers would provide feedback to competitors.

But coronavirus restrictions prevented this year's school, with competitors instead submitting videos of themselves in three consecutive pens.

Online judging then determined the top 10 finalists.

Australia Livestock & Property Agents Association president Peter Baldwin said the competition promoted a focus on young members from the profession.

"It provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the pride and passion these agents have for their industry," he said.

Auctioneers will compete for the title of ALPA Queensland Young Auctioneer as well as the Don Steele AM Cup, $500 cash and prizes from various sponsors.

The winner will compete against the nation's best at the 2021 Sydney Royal Easter Show in the national final.

Top 10 finalists

•Corey Evans, Aussie Land & Livestock, Kingaroy

•Morgan Harris, TopX, Gracemere

•Brodie Hurley, Nutrien Livestock, Injune

•Brady Jackson, Elders Rural Services, Roma

•Simon Kinbacher, Elders Rural Services, Rockhampton

•Jake Robinson, Nutrien Livestock, Roma

•Justin Rohde, Nutrien Livestock, Rockhampton

•Cody Trost, GDL, Blackall

•Connor Veraart, Bartholomew & Co, Boonah

•Wyatt Wrigley, Eastern Rural, Dalby