Safety works finalised for fatal Glenore Grove intersection

TRAGEDY: A 63-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd in Glenore Grove at 8am on Monday, April 23. Lachlan McIvor

PLANS for safety upgrade works at the Glenore Grove intersection where a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred last week have been signed off on.

A Clarendon grandmother died and four other people were taken to hospital with injuries after two cars collided last week at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest-Hill Fernvale Rd.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said works would include the installation of upgraded advance intersection warning signs and high visibility 'give way' signs with reflective orange borders.

Line marking on the approach to the intersection and at the intersection will also be upgraded.

"Together with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council, we have received funding to improve safety at Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill-Fernvale Road intersection under the Federal Government's Black Spot program,” the spokesperson said.

The works are due to be completed by the end of June.

Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said money had been allocated to upgrade the intersection, where a number of traffic incidents have occurred in the last few years, from the Black Spot program for the 2017/18 financial year.

"It's really sad to be even having the conversation about it but we've got to make sure that we produce an outcome and that the scope of works that's delivered there will stop the crashes,” Mr McDonald said.

"The alignment of the road and the profile of the road is such that you're drawn into almost a tunnel effect of a continuing road (while driving).”