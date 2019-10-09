Menu
The Brisbane Valley Highway is in shocking condition. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
News

Safety Review reveals highway dangers

Nathan Greaves
by
9th Oct 2019 8:30 AM

AFTER two deaths in two months on the Brisbane Valley Highway, Somerset Regional Council has presented an independent safety review of the road to Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey.

The report by international consulting engineering firm GHD highlights a number of State Highway 17's (SH17) safety failings, including sealed shoulder widths that do not meet minimum design standards.

It also confirms there are significant safety benefits for users of SH17 that can be achieved by the improvement of the sealed shoulder to comply with current design guidelines.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said SH17 was a Queensland Government responsibility, and council would continue to fight for an upgrade.

"The GHD report confirms Somerset's main transport link, SH17, is a substandard state highway,” he said.

"Lives continue to be lost on this state highway and it's simply not good enough.”

He said the poor conditions didn't just impact locals, but effected the whole of South-East Queensland.

"It's more than a safety issue - economies are being impacted by the poor state of SH17 - and our pastoralists, producers and business owners are suffering.”

The full report can be found here: https://bit.ly/339uPY0.

brisbane valley highway mayor graeme lehmann somerset regional council
Gatton Star

