SAFETY: plea for signage runs high as fire season worsens

TAKING the time to make sure your house number is in clear view from the road could prove to be a life-saving decision, for you or someone else.

As Somerset's hot, dry, and fiery Spring continues, Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann is pleading for residents to ensure their property numbers are clearly displayed.

"Council-allocated property numbers should be displayed, regardless of the property being in a residential or rural area of Somerset,” he said.

"Displaying lot numbers is strongly discouraged as they have no relevance to the location of the property, and can actually delay the delivery of essential services.”

Due to the abundance of winding, unsealed, and unmarked roads in the region, property numbers are essential for helping fire crews navigate.

Cr Lehmann said residents could reduce fire risks around their properties by clearing away refuse, loose items, and other flammable materials.

He also said people should prepare a fire plan in the event their homes come under threat.

"I also urge people to sign up to council's free early warning network, which sends an SMS or email when severe weather is expected in the area, and to follow Somerset Regional Council on Facebook and Twitter,” he said.

The mayor offered high praise for the efforts of firefighters so far.

"Our fire fighters did a fantastic job during recent events in Linville and Esk, and I thank them for their commitment to the Somerset community,” he said.

"Council is proud to once again support our firefighters, contributing almost $1.4 million to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services this financial year, along with $212,000 for local volunteer rural fire brigades.

A total fire ban remains in place until Friday, September 20.