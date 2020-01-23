Menu
Safety fears held for elderly Barbara O’Connor

23rd Jan 2020 4:33 PM

Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation in Townsville.

Cairns woman Barbara O'Connor, 81, was reported missing on January 21.

Police investigations revealed Ms O'Connor caught a bus from Cairns to Townsville on January 20.

She had booked in to stay several nights at a Townsville backpackers but concerns were raised when she failed to check out on Tuesday and had left all her possessions behind.

Ms O'Connor has no known association in Townsville and police are concerned of her safety.

She is described as caucasian, with a thin build, white hair and green eyes. Ms O'Connor was last seen wearing a white cap, orange skirt with a flora pattern, a T-shirt with a cat face printed on the front, sandals and was carrying a shoulder sling style bag.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen her to call Policelink on 131 444.

