Safety campaign starts on substandard highway

DANGEROUS ROAD: Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann is spearheading the safety campaign on the SH17.

FOLLOWING deaths on State Highway 17 in August and October, Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann has launched a safety campaign for the notoriously dangerous road.

Cr Lehmann said the campaign was about highlighting the substandard highway, while appealing to motorists to stay safe and drive to the conditions.

“Somerset Regional Council is running messages on LED signs along State Highway 17 in Fernvale, Esk and Toogoolawah to let motorists know there are serious safety concerns with the road,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Independent consulting engineers GHD has confirmed SH17 does not have sealed shoulders of sufficient width to meet safe design standards.”

The GHD report stated the minimum sealed shoulder width for a state highway carrying the volume of traffic that SH17 is carrying is one and a half to two metres, according, which is not being met by the SH17.

“GHD has also confirmed rural highways with little or no sealed shoulders have a 1.7 times higher risk of casualty crashes than roads with two metre sealed shoulders,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Sadly, we are seeing evidence of the higher casualty crash risk from recent events on SH17, and we appeal to the state to meet the minimum safe design standards for the road.”

The full GHD report can be found here.