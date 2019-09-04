Safety advice for sudden heatwave

Punters have been warned to drink plenty of water during Cup day revelry as the Sunshine Coast enters another day of heatwave conditions.

THE chills of winter are already a distant memory, as temperatures state-wide soar towards summer levels only days into spring.

With the climate becoming so hot and dry so quickly, Queensland Ambulance Services have been quick to issue advice on how to stay safe in the heat.

"It's important to remember to keep hydrated over this time. Drink plenty of water, and go easy on any drinks containing alcohol and caffeine,” Advanced Care Paramedic Ian Pyper said.

"If you can, avoid any strenuous activity, especially between the hours of 10am and 3pm.”

He said it was important for community members to look after one another in these conditions.

"If you have elderly neighbours, it's important to check on them, as they're particularly susceptible to heat,” he said.

For those who have no choice about being outdoors during the peak hours of daytime heat, ACP Pyper advised wearing sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, and wearing loose, breathable clothing.

"Be aware for symptoms of heatstroke, including dizziness, disorientation, and confusion. If you're concerned someone is suffering a heat-related condition, try to cool them down, loosen any clothing, and give them sips of water,” he said.

Temperatures are set to rise to the mid-thirties in coming days.

The high temperatures have already raised concerns for farmers, and prompted Lockyer Valley and Somerset Councils, among others, to enact a total fire ban.

In the event of any fire or heat related incident, contact emergency services on 000.