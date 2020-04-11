Death of loved iconic dog sends social media into meltdown

Death of a much-loved Top End family dog has taken the social media world by storm.

'Big Merve', the pigging dog owned by rural Darwin Twitter legend Bouta, was put down on Friday after he was found to have a large tumour on his heart.

When Bouta announced on Twitter early on Friday he was taking Merve for his last swim and Toyota ride, the social media platform went into meltdown with condolences for the beloved pet who had been featured prominently on Bouta's popular Twitter account in recent years.

Later on Friday afternoon, Bouta posted a heartbreaking photo of him and Merve going for their last walk together.

"My last walk with the big horse," Bouta wrote.

"Thankyou so much to everyone's messages regarding Merve. Much appreciated.

"Can't thank you all enough. Merve was put to sleep an hour ago.

"His health deteriorated rapidly today. He's buried with his breast plate and one of my work shirts. Love him."

The reaction to Merve's death was so big that "Merve" was trending in the top 10 in Australia on Twitter on Friday evening.

The Twitter-sphere was flooded with people drinking beers to honour the life of Merve.

Replying to a well wisher, Bouta replied: "It hurt me bunjy. But I owed it to Merve. I held his head and cried and talked to him as he took his last breath. He died peacefully with me and my young fella holding him."

He added: "I've had quite a few cries today. Not ashamed to admit it. When I was holding him and talking to him as the vet put him to sleep, I was bawling."

Bouta is based in rural Darwin and has more than 5500 followers on Twitter.

He describes himself as a "busted arse truck driver" but his posts reveal a man who loves his wife, his two children and his other pet dogs.

