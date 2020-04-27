Menu
A mermaid's tale: Nurse Amy Cadd put a smile on the face of Noosa beachgoers.
A mermaid's tale: Nurse Amy Cadd put a smile on the face of Noosa beachgoers.
News

Sad background to mermaid’s tale

Matt Collins
26th Apr 2020 4:43 PM
EARLY morning beachgoers had to look twice when they noticed a mermaid on Noosa's Main Beach Sunday morning.

Nurse and Pomona resident Amy Cadd is the woman behind the impressive ocean outfit.

"I just finished sewing it last night. I wanted to make a tail for a while," she said.

Nurse Amy Cadd's mermaid outfit has helped her get through an emotional time.
Nurse Amy Cadd's mermaid outfit has helped her get through an emotional time.

But there is a sad background to this mermaid's tale.

The reason for having so much free time on her hands is because for almost two months, Ms Cadd has not been able to be with her three children.

"I'm actually isolated in my house," she said.

"My kids aren't living with me because of restrictions.

'It's been seven weeks since I have held them," she said.

"I've only had three non-contact visits."

 

Early morning beachgoers had to look twice when they noticed a mermaid on Noosa's Main Beach Sunday morning.
Early morning beachgoers had to look twice when they noticed a mermaid on Noosa's Main Beach Sunday morning.

From making mermaid outfits to writing poetry, the nurse of over 20 years is doing all she can to take her mind off not seeing her three kids.

"I'm needing to do little things to keep me from falling into a depressive slump," Ms Cadd said.

"It's a way to keep optimistic."

"I'm trying to set little goals and stay creative."

Amy's colourful mermaid outfit was a welcome sight for many on a beautiful Sunday morning on Noosa's Main Beach.

"I'm surprised how many people were around," she said.

"There was a mum, dad and two kids on stand up paddle boards and they came out right pass me."

"They said, 'Oh my gosh, it's a real mermaid'."

Noosa News

