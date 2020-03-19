Sacked Nova boss breaks silence

SACKED radio boss Jay Walkerden has spoken out about his exit from Nova Entertainment.

Mr Walkerden was the Brisbane general manager of station 106.9 as well as Nova's program director and head of podcasting.

His axing follows an internal investigation after an alleged confrontation involving a male announcer on 106.9's Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie breakfast show when the crew was on a Californian trip in late February.

Mr Walkerden told The Courier-Mail: "It was personally and professionally devastating to receive an email informing me that my time was up at Nova.

"I am proud of the work, results and leadership demonstrated over nine fantastic years with Nova in Brisbane and have always acted with integrity and empathy with our on and off air teams and clients."

Sacked Nova manager Jay Walkerden. Photo Mark Cranitch.

Yesterday Nova confirmed that Mr Walkerden had left the company and that further information would be provided in due course in relation to "the future and composition" of the roles previously filled by him.

The Courier-Mail, which broke the news of the investigation into Mr Walkerden earlier this month, understands that complaints from three Nova employees triggered the probe.

Ashley Bradnam, Kip Wightman, David Lutteral and Susie O'Neill spent a week in California with Mr Walkerden and five other staff members, including sports reporter Mitch Lewis, son of league great Wally Lewis.

Several radio industry insiders, including announcers for rival networks, confirmed an incident had taken place and complaints were made.

Mr Walkerden is married to afternoon announcer Katie Mattin.

In the latest radio survey, Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie, which topped seven out of eight surveys in 2019, dropped to third place, with an 11 per cent audience share.