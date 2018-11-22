Cop slammed for injured kangaroo shooting

WARNING: Graphic Content

A South Australian police officer is copping major backlash online after he was filmed firing multiple gunshots at an injured kangaroo in an attempt to kill it.

The footage, which was uploaded to Facebook last night, has since been seen more than 423,000 times and shared more than 6000 times.

Nine News reported that police were called to an oval at Stuart High School in Whyalla by a wildlife rescue group to put the animal down after it was noticed with a broken leg.

In the video, the officer is seen facing off with the kangaroo before aiming towards it and firing multiple rounds at its body, despite it still standing.

A South Australian officer is slammed for injured kangaroo shooting

After the third shot the officer moves closer to the roo and by the fourth shot the animal starts to lose balance.

One witness can be heard saying "Seriously, shoot it mate, shoot it."

After the fifth round of shots, the footage cuts out.

Despite the South Australian police having the authority to kill an animal in distress, many have taken to social media expressing their frustration with some labelling it "animal cruelty", while others have questioned why the process took so long.

Other have commended the officer with one Twitter user saying "Well done why let it suffer."

According to Nine News, the RSPCA has since highlighted guidelines for putting animals down - with the recommendation of one single shot to an injured animal's head.

It is understood the incident is being assessed.