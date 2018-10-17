Teen wants freedom after school stabbing

AN Adelaide private school girl charged with stabbing a fellow student allegedly told her victim "I'm sorry" before running away.

The accused 14-year-old girl has been charged with aggravated intentionally causing harm over the stabbing, which took place during school hours on August 1.

The teenager today fronted Adelaide Youth Court and asked that she no longer be electronically monitored as part of her strict bail conditions.

The court has been told a report indicated the girl had complied with all the conditions of her release since they were imposed a little over a month ago.

Her counsel said on Wednesday removing the one condition that she be electronically tracked would allow her to better engage socially with friends and take part in other activities during the upcoming summer months.

The Crown opposed the request, pointing out that the measure had only been in place for a short time.

The court heard the favourable report on the girl's conduct since her release was also an indication her bail conditions were working.

It was previously alleged the girl's 17-year-old victim had been standing at a hand basin in a bathroom when she felt a sharp pain through her upper back.

A police prosecutor said the accused told her victim "I'm sorry" before running from the toilet block.

The victim, a Year 12 student, was left with shoulder injuries after being stabbed in a bathroom at the school.

Magistrate Oliver Koehn adjourned the bail variation application to October 31 for a decision.