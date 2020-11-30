Menu
Rylee Rose’s final route: Police call for public help

Caitlan Charles
by and Caitlan Charles
30th Nov 2020 3:14 PM

 

POLICE have released details of the route Laura Black and Aaron Hill are believed to have taken on the day of Rylee Rose Black's death.

Detectives have appealed for dashcam footage as part of the investigation, releasing a list of streets and times, asking for anyone who was in the area with dashcam footage to share it with police.

Rylee, 3, was killed on Friday after she was allegedly left in a car for a prolonged period.

Laura Black, Aaron Hill
Laura Black, Aaron Hill

Rylee's mum Laura Black and her boyfriend Aaron Hill were charged with manslaughter over the death on Friday night.

Facing court this morning, it was alleged Black and Hill were binging the TV series Shameless while Rylee was locked in a hot car.

Police are now asking the public for help and are looking for any dashcam footage from the streets below.

Beau Park Drive, Burdell is one of the locations police need footage of. Picture: Evan Morgan
Beau Park Drive, Burdell is one of the locations police need footage of. Picture: Evan Morgan

WERE YOU HERE?

Between 6.30am-7.40am: Beau Park Drive, Burdell to Inlet Retreat, Douglas (Route travelled, Bruce Highway Deeragun/ North shore Boulevard/ Shaw Road/ Ring Road

Between 7.40am and 8.10am: Inlet Retreat, Douglas to Beau Park Drive, Burdell

Between 8.10am and 8.30am: Beau Park Drive, Burdell to St Clares Primary School to Beau Park Drive

Between 9am and 10.30am: Willows State Primary School to Beau Park Drive via Woolworths Northshore (Route travelled, Golf Links Drive/ Dalrymple Road/ Shaw Road/ North Shore Boulevard/ Stockland's Northshore

Between 2.30pm and 3pm: Beau Park Drive, Burdell to Townsville Hospital (Route travelled, North Shore Boulevard/ Shaw Road/ Ring Road)

Car involved in death of three-year-old parked in front of 9 Beau Park Drive, Burdell. Picture: Evan Morgan
Car involved in death of three-year-old parked in front of 9 Beau Park Drive, Burdell. Picture: Evan Morgan


If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002454886 within the online suspicious activity form.

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Rylee Rose's final route: Police call for public help

