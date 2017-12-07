Rusty has been putting out fires for fifty years

WHILE it may be hard, dangerous and without pay, Rusty Kraut wouldn't change his 50 years in the Rural Fire Service for anything.
The group officer for the Somerset region and Toogoolawah brigade first officer reached half a century of service in September.
Now in his 70s, Mr Kraut said he hasn't lost his drive to serve his community when it is needed most and hasn't given much thought to giving it up.
"There was a need for the old bush fire brigade which is just community people seeing smoke on the horizon that shouldn't be there, let's go and put it out,” Mr Kraut said.
"It's just something that you do, it just becomes part of life in a country community.
"I'm very proud of the brigade and the units that we've got over there now.
"And they're just guys like me, you've got to have someone who is prepared to step up and go to the front and that's the way it has always been.”
He was honoured alongside other long serving firefighters from across the region at a ceremony held at the new Lockyer Valley Rural Fire Brigade Group Station at Hatton Vale on Saturday.
The ranks of local stations were also boosted for summer with the commission of several vehicles and new fire fighting equipment.
Rural Fire Service Acting Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack said it was important not to overlook the tireless work done by volunteers.
"It's so easy to forget about the people that give so much back to their community,” Mr McCormack said.
"In times of need... they're the people who leave home to go and protect and serve and make sure the welfare and well being of others comes first.”
Full award recipients are below:
Service medals
Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (10 years)
Christina Bawden - Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade
Caroline Lindenberg - Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade
Thomas Lindenberg - Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade
Ian Lindenmayer - Left Hand Branch Rural Fire Brigade
Peter Lyons - Mount Hallen Rural Fire Brigade
Pares Zimmer - Crossdale Somerset Dam Rural Fire Brigade
Diligent and Ethical Service clasps
John Bowles (1st) - Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade
Gary Chapman (2nd) - Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade
QFES Medal 10 years
Karlie Doyle - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Nicholas Doyle - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Robert Gannon - Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade
Patrick (Rusty) Kraut - Toogoolawah Rural Fire Brigade
Neale Loveday - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Brett McIlwaine - Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade
Thelma Milgate - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade
Benjamin Millis - Hatton Vale Summerholm Rural Fire Brigade
Reginald (John) Murphy - Minden Rural Fire Brigade
Trevor Niebling - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade
Mark Reimers - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Aileen Seng - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade
QFES Service Medal Clasps
Patrick (Rusty) Kraut (1st, 2nd, 3rd) - Toogoolawah Rural Fire Brigade
Neale Loveday (1st)- Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Reginald (John) Murphy (1st) - Minden Rural Fire Brigade
National Medal 15 years service
Nicholas Doyle - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Neale Loveday - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Peter Marshall - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade
Brett McIlwaine - Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade
Thelma Milgate - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade
Reginald (John) Murphy - Minden Rural Fire Brigade
National medal clasps
Patrick (Rusty) Kraut (1st, 2nd, 3rd)- Toogoolawah Rural Fire Brigade
Malcolm Thomson (2nd) - Biarra Rural Fire Brigade
