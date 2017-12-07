Rusty has been putting out fires for fifty years

DEDICATION: Rusty Kraut was honoured for 50 years of service to the Rural Fire Brigade by Acting Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack and Acting Superintendent Kaye Healing.

DEDICATION: Rusty Kraut was honoured for 50 years of service to the Rural Fire Brigade by Acting Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack and Acting Superintendent Kaye Healing. Lachlan McIvor

WHILE it may be hard, dangerous and without pay, Rusty Kraut wouldn't change his 50 years in the Rural Fire Service for anything.

The group officer for the Somerset region and Toogoolawah brigade first officer reached half a century of service in September.

Now in his 70s, Mr Kraut said he hasn't lost his drive to serve his community when it is needed most and hasn't given much thought to giving it up.

"There was a need for the old bush fire brigade which is just community people seeing smoke on the horizon that shouldn't be there, let's go and put it out,” Mr Kraut said.

"It's just something that you do, it just becomes part of life in a country community.

"I'm very proud of the brigade and the units that we've got over there now.

"And they're just guys like me, you've got to have someone who is prepared to step up and go to the front and that's the way it has always been.”

He was honoured alongside other long serving firefighters from across the region at a ceremony held at the new Lockyer Valley Rural Fire Brigade Group Station at Hatton Vale on Saturday.

The ranks of local stations were also boosted for summer with the commission of several vehicles and new fire fighting equipment.

Rural Fire Service Acting Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack said it was important not to overlook the tireless work done by volunteers.

"It's so easy to forget about the people that give so much back to their community,” Mr McCormack said.

"In times of need... they're the people who leave home to go and protect and serve and make sure the welfare and well being of others comes first.”

Full award recipients are below:

Service medals

Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (10 years)

Christina Bawden - Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade

Caroline Lindenberg - Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade

Thomas Lindenberg - Lockyer Waters Rural Fire Brigade

Ian Lindenmayer - Left Hand Branch Rural Fire Brigade

Peter Lyons - Mount Hallen Rural Fire Brigade

Pares Zimmer - Crossdale Somerset Dam Rural Fire Brigade

Diligent and Ethical Service clasps

John Bowles (1st) - Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade

Gary Chapman (2nd) - Ripley Valley Rural Fire Brigade

QFES Medal 10 years

Karlie Doyle - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade

Nicholas Doyle - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade

Robert Gannon - Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

Patrick (Rusty) Kraut - Toogoolawah Rural Fire Brigade

Neale Loveday - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade

Brett McIlwaine - Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

Thelma Milgate - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade

Benjamin Millis - Hatton Vale Summerholm Rural Fire Brigade

Reginald (John) Murphy - Minden Rural Fire Brigade

Trevor Niebling - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade

Mark Reimers - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade

Aileen Seng - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade

QFES Service Medal Clasps

Patrick (Rusty) Kraut (1st, 2nd, 3rd) - Toogoolawah Rural Fire Brigade

Neale Loveday (1st)- Marburg Rural Fire Brigade

Reginald (John) Murphy (1st) - Minden Rural Fire Brigade

National Medal 15 years service

Nicholas Doyle - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade

Neale Loveday - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade

Peter Marshall - Marburg Rural Fire Brigade

Brett McIlwaine - Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

Thelma Milgate - Blenheim Rural Fire Brigade

Reginald (John) Murphy - Minden Rural Fire Brigade

National medal clasps

Patrick (Rusty) Kraut (1st, 2nd, 3rd)- Toogoolawah Rural Fire Brigade

Malcolm Thomson (2nd) - Biarra Rural Fire Brigade