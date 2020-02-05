‘Rusty’ Aussies bolstered by superstar’s return

Meg Lanning is one of the world’s best batsmen. Picture: Getty Images

AUSTRALIAN women's cricket captain Meg Lanning is set to return from injury as her side looks to put a "rusty" start to their Twenty20 Tri-Nation Series behind them.

Lanning sat out last Sunday's clash with India in Canberra with back soreness after an awkward dive in the field against England the previous day.

However, the skipper said she is "going okay" and will run out against India in Australia's next match at Junction Oval on Saturday "all things going well".

The No. 1 ranked Twenty20 side in the world, Australia is coming off a four-wicket win over India but lost its opening match of the Tri-Nation series to England in a super over.

The series comes just weeks before Australia begins its ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign against India on February 21.

"We've been a little bit rusty coming together as a group but we're playing two quality sides so they're always going to be close games," Lanning said.

"We feel like we've played some good cricket but we've got some things to work on as well, which I think is a good thing heading into the World Cup."

All-rounder Ellyse Perry starred against India last Sunday with four wickets and 49 runs, but Lanning said even contributions were needed across the board if Australia wanted to improve and go all the way in the World Cup.

"I think we've been so good over the last few years not relying on one or two people and we need to do that again this World Cup," Lanning said.

"I think if we can use our whole squad and make sure that people are stepping up at different times, that's what's going to win us the World Cup."