Ice hockey star’s naked injury reveal

A RUSSIAN ice hockey team announced an injury to their star player by posting a photograph of her naked on the treatment table.

Yulia Ushakova, who plays for HC Spartak Moscow, stripped down to just her underpants as she laid on the treatment table to show off her bandaged ankle.

The club tweeted the saucy snap to their official Twitter page and it racked up almost 3,000 retweets. "Trauma to the lower body of our leading (player) Julia Ushakova," the tweet read. "(The team) placed the attacker on the list of traumatized."

Spartak risked backlash from their fans, but the stunning blonde decided to share the image with her huge army of Instagram followers on Monday.

"I twisted my ankle, two broken nails," the former bodybuilder wrote alongside the controversial picture.

"My wrist will be corrected, and when I go for the manicure, the problem will be solved. I started the week badly.

"I will solve the 'women's problems' in terms of the degree of significance, first I'll remove the wrinkles, then to the manicure. And the ankle itself will pass.

"Let's see how cosmetics works. To all, a cool and positive start to the week!"

Травма нижней части тела у нашей ведущей Юлии Ушаковой. #Спартак поместил нападающую в список травмированных.

Подробности по ссылке: https://t.co/ZEClh44LwQ pic.twitter.com/AMTw7ZhDm4 — Spartak Moscow (@spartak_hc) September 24, 2018

And she confirmed on social media on Thursday that she had recovered well and should be fit to play the next game.

"The ankle has recovered well, everything in order. Start working with the group and prepare the next matches at home."

The 28-year-old has since shared several images and videos of herself working up a sweat in the gym with her followers.

In one post, which showed her doing hamstring curls, she took the chance to address the use of a naked image.

"In my direct messages for some reason, there are a hundred messages like 'I'm so sad for your injury' and most of them are from Turkey," the post read.

"I do not know if this due to that Spartak officially declared me 'injured' or maybe a half-naked photo caused such excitement, but a fact is a fact."

Ushakova is popular on Instagram with over 365,000 followers with her nude shot getting just under 30,000 likes.

She regularly posts pictures of her gym workouts but also has plenty of modelling shots on her Instagram page.

This story first appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

To receive articles like this direct to your inbox, sign up for our sports newsletter here