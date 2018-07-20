RUSH HOUR: Woman’s vile threat to baby

A mum threatened to punch another mother and her baby for breastfeeding in front of her kids in a controversial Facebook post.

Pet groomer Carly Clark, from Spartanburg, South Carolina, said she found it "very immature" that the woman in question came to her place of work and "pulled her boobs out in front of her kids on purpose just to prove a point".

Writing on Facebook in a post that has since been removed, Carly said: "I'm not sorry - the next female that tries to whip her boob out to breastfeed in front of my kids will get a black eye, move that baby bc (because) I'll punch it too #zerocare #why #inpublicletsjustshowkidsboobs #notmine."

Unsurprisingly many people took offence to her words.

One mum wrote: "I am so offended by this! This to me threatens me and my child! I live in SC - I breastfeed whenever my daughter who is nine months is hungry wherever we happen to be."

Another commented: "What in the actual hell??! How do people - especially a woman - still have this kind of mentality???! How ridiculous! We have been feeding our babies the way our bodies intended since the dawn of time."

But Carly stood by her comments, later saying that the post was about one person in particular and she stood by her words.

But it turns out her employer wasn't too impressed with her comments and later posted to their Facebook page that she had been fired.

-Read more.

Carly’s post sparked a lot of outrage online. Picture: Carly Clark/Facebook

6:10am

Driver attacked after fatal crash

The driver of a ute was assaulted following a two-vehicle crash in NSW's south that killed a man.

The ute collided with a motorcycle on Lowe Street at Howlong, about 29km west of Albury, on Thursday night.

The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene and was believed to be a man in his 20s.

A 28-year-old man was riding behind the other motorcyclist and witnessed the crash, though was not injured.

The second rider allegedly assaulted the 65-year-old driver of the ute before stealing the car.

The man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital where he will also undergo mandatory testing.

The 28-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

5:45am

Teen girls approached by man

Two girls were reportedly approached by a strange man in Newcastle who tried to persuade them to get in his car.

A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were walking on Clyde Street at Hamilton North, when a white sedan with black and white numberplates stopped near them. The male passenger waved to the girls and told them to get into the vehicle. The girls ran away and notified police.

Police are calling for help from the public to identify the man.