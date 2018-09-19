Menu
Can you see why this lunch was deemed 'too unhealthy'? Picture: Laura Lee/Facebook
School claims lunch was ‘too unhealthy’ to eat

by Ally Foster
19th Sep 2018 6:51 AM

A MUM was furious when a school deemed her child's lunch box "too unhealthy" - despite it being packed with nutritious food.

Meal time assistants found the food unacceptable, but the baffled mother couldn't see why.

It turned out the problem was with the three mini cookies included in the box.

Mum Laura Lee said that staff at the school stopped her son from eating the chocolate chip biscuits.

She posted a picture of the offending meal on Facebook in a comment thread where teachers had shared stories about the worst school lunches they had seen.

Teachers had seen everything from kids only turning up with Red Bull and Monster Munch to cold McDonald's leftovers.

Can you see why this lunch was deemed 'too unhealthy'? Picture: Laura Lee/Facebook
But Laura said of her lunch box: "I thought it was pretty balanced - evidently not."

Others replied to Laura's lunch box story and were outraged at the assistants' decision.

Susan McGowan wrote: "Absolute rubbish that he wasn't allowed to get those small cookies.

"Everything in moderation surely."

Martin Harry said: "I would kick the f*** off big time!

"Food is taken off a child and made to be hungry rather than the child eating. Since when was that healthy."

Related Items

