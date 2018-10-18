Bride’s ‘disgusting’ tattoo mistake

Ms Lynn wanted to remove the tattoo before her wedding day. Picture: Stephanie Lynn/Facebook

Ms Lynn wanted to remove the tattoo before her wedding day. Picture: Stephanie Lynn/Facebook

A UK bride claims she was left looking like she'd been attacked by "flesh-eating bugs" after she underwent a botched procedure to have a tattoo removed from her arm.

Stephanie Lynn, 28, had a skull and roses tattooed on her arm that she wanted removed before her upcoming wedding but after visiting a tattoo removal clinic in Glasgow she was left wishing she had never gone.

What should have been a routine procedure at cosmetics company Fresh Faced left her arm blistered and swollen with chunks of flesh gouged out of her arm.

Ms Lynn wanted to remove the tattoo before her wedding day. Picture: Stephanie Lynn/Facebook

"The pain is like electric shocks that come and go up my arm randomly. I can be fine for days then something will trigger it and then it can be really sore for a few days," she told The Sun .

"I haven't had it confirmed why it happened to my arm, I spoke to someone who thought the machine might be faulty which is why it would have caused holes in my arm and scarring."

Ms Lynn said not only did the procedure leave her in constant pain, she is so self-conscious about her arm that she may have to postpone the whole wedding.

The mum-of-two took to Facebook to warn others about the botched procedure, claiming it made her hand swell up to four times it's normal size.

"I will attach photos but it is disgusting. I am now permanently scarred from it. And after me thinking it was settling down I now have more blisters appear weeks later," she wrote.

Her arm was covered in blisters. Picture: Stephanie Lynn/Facebook