Man slammed over dating demands list

People were understandably disgusted by the man's requests. Picture: Mumsnet

People were understandably disgusted by the man's requests. Picture: Mumsnet

An "atrocious" dating ad is being slammed online for its unreasonable list of demands a potential partner must meet.

An unidentified Canberra man took to Facebook in his quest for love, reeling off a staggering list of requirements in his future lady.

But some of the bizarre specifications - such as insisting the lucky lady be between "43-47kg", work out regularly, and have C cup breasts - have ruffled a few feathers online.

The post was discussed on Mumsnet where users called it a shocking example of "casual racism and blatant misogyny".

"What a racist and misogynistic f**k," one person fumed.

"I was distracted by his casual racism and his blatant misogyny, and his bizarrely specific list of requirements. A 40kg weight range?! Weirdo," another said.

"Dude's 35 but his range is 19-23? Yikes, that's so creepy," one person pointed out.

"This is unbelievably creepy. I feel like I need to take a shower after reading this," another shared.

The dating ad - which was originally posted on Facebook in October 2018, but been shared in the forums overnight - started off innocently enough, with the singleton revealing he was a "35yo lost soul looking for love".

However it didn't take long for the mystery man to start revealing his wishes.

He wrote: "If you're between 19-23, no taller than 5'1 (155cms) caucasian or maybe something exotic, have a job, licence, reasonably modern car, regularly gym (no skinny-fat girls thanks), have an 'innie' vagina, C cup breasts, no cheap tattoos or face piercings."

Read the full disgusting ad below.

-Read more .

People were understandably disgusted by the man's requests. Picture: Mumsnet