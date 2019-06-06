Angry driver cops huge fine

The tradie who filmed himself launching a foul-mouthed tirade against two cyclists, who turned out to be off duty police officers, has been slapped with a massive fine.

Thomas Harris, 27, became enraged when he came upon the cyclists on Australia Day riding two abreast on Swamp Road, between Dunmore and Jamberoo on NSW's South Coast.

He took out his smartphone and began filing a clip which has now been viewed millions of times on social media.

The clip shows him swerving on to the cycling path and speeds past the bikers, screaming insults at them as he does so.

"What's the point of us spending this money if you're not going to use it, you f***ing d**kheads," he can be heard yelling out the window.

One of the cyclists yells back, telling the driver to "pull over so I can have a chat".

But the irate motorist wasn't interested in talking, screaming "F**k off, f***ing idiot … use the bike track" before speeding away.

It turned out the cyclists were off-duty police officers and Mr Harris was later arrested and charged over the incident.

On Tuesday he appeared before Kiama Local Court and pleaded guilty to using his phone while driving, offensive language and driving on the path, according to The Illawarra Mercury.

He was handed a total fine of $1250, $500 for each of the driving offences and $250 for the offensive language.