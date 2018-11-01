Dad’s perfect response to Thor troll

LIKE many adoring modern parents, a father whose six-year-old daughter dressed as Thor for Halloween saw nothing wrong with uploading a cute picture of her dressed up onto social media.

"My youngest daughter as Thor, her favourite superhero," the proud dad wrote alongside a picture of his daughter holding a hammer aloft and donning the famous superhero suit.

"She loves dressing up, Spider-Man and Thor are her favourites."

Of course, this is 2018, so naturally it didn't take long before an anonymous troll took it upon themselves to make a vile comment about the smiling young girl.

"This is how you create a lesbian," they charmingly wrote. "Better counteract now."

However, the proud father hit back with a perfect response - highlighting how ignorant the troll's homophobia was.

"So you think you there is something wrong if my daughter was to grow up to be lesbian?" he wrote in response.

The young girl copped abuse from trolls. Picture: Reddit

"As her father all I want for my daughter is for her to grow up, be happy and be healthy, if she grows up to be gay and that makes her happy so be it.

"You really need to take a look in the mirror and think do you want to be that person who tries to somehow in your twisted way insult a 6-year-old who is clearly happy dressed as her favourite superhero?"

Others came out in support of the parent.

"As a teen I had a lot of male superhero role models," wrote one Reddit user. "I always wanted to be them, but I never dared dress up as them because I'm female and thought people would judge me. Now I do it anyway, and it's a lot of fun. I wish my parents had been like that."

The father responded: "To be honest I don't even see it as a girl dressing up as a boy, I just see my daughter really happy, having fun dressed up as Thor, I'm glad you feel comfortable dressing as your heroes now."