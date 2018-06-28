Menu
Cyclist shoved off bike in road rage attack. Picture: Facebook
RUSH HOUR: Cyclist targeted by cruel attack

by Ally Foster
28th Jun 2018 6:34 AM

SHOCKING footage shows a thug reaching out of a car window and pushing a terrified cyclist off the road.

The disturbing clip, filmed from inside the moving vehicle, shows the biker user somersaulting violently into a bush.

As the biker crashes at considerable speed, other men in the car are heard laughing at the cruel assault.

While it is unclear where or when the incident took place, it appears to have happened on a country road.

The unnamed attacker was wearing a light blue T-shirt and has short, dark hair which is greying at the sides.

The video first emerged on a Facebook group named Have A Whinge.

-Read more at The Sun

cycling cyclists editors picks road rage

