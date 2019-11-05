Rural Water Board celebrates 50 years of serving community

Jim McDonald, Doc Hannah, and Bob Whalley open up the water release to commemorate 50 years since the official turning on of rural water by the Glamorgan Vale Water Board.

HISTORY has come full circle for the Glamorgan Vale Water Board, who celebrated 50 years since they first began supplying rural water to the community.

Staff, students, friends, and family attended the commemorative service, which was held at the Glamorgan Vale State School on Friday, November 1.

Current board chairman Doc Hannah gave his thanks to the original board members, and emphasised to the students the important role their generation had to play in ensuring the future of the board.

"The forethought of those people has given us the results we now have," he said.

"And the decisions that you guys make will decide the future of our water."

Geoff Beattie, who has served on the board for about 40 years, spoke about the board's history.

"The board was constituted to provide landowners with an abundant supply of water for livestock and agricultural purposes," he said.

"That didn't happen overnight. It took about 18 months to install all of the pipes."

Also in attendance was local MP Jim McDonald, who offered both support and praise for the water board, and their diligent work in helping strengthen their community.

"The best, strongest communities in the world are the ones who help themselves," he said.

As part of the celebration, Ivy and Dawn Heck, whose husbands were founding members of the board, unveiled a plaque and honour roll commemorating the board and its history.

Among the names listed on the roll was Robert Whalley, who had been a director of the water board from 2000 to 2006, and was at the anniversary representing the Somerset Regional Council.

"The past members have left a wonderful legacy, which can't be denied," he said.

"We'd like to congratulate everyone who's been involved, past or present, for their wonderful contributions to the community."

The event culminated in a re-enactment of the turning on of the rural water, allowing history to repeat itself for the students and guests to see.