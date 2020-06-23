Rural town reaps benefits of $400,000 infrastructure project

NEW PATH: Lockyer Valley councillor Janice Holstein at the site of the new footpath at Murphys Creek. Picture: Contributed

PEDESTRIANS in a rural town will breathe a safe of relief, with safety boosted by a new $400,000 footpath network.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council has completed 950m of footpath between Jack Court and Murphys Creek State School.

Infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein acknowledged the Scenic Valleys Regional Road and Transport Group for helping the council to access $170,000 of funding.

“The path is a great asset for the Murphys Creek community and will further assist residents with achieving community connectivity,” Cr Holstein said.

“We know that the active transport network is important to our Lockyer Valley communities and I know that we will see the path being regularly used by people exercising and children walking to and from school.”

The original scope of works included construction of a section of footpath and culvert that started at Jack Court and headed toward Murphys Creek State School.

The footpath, funded by the council and the Queensland Government’s Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme, was completed after a six-week works schedule.

The completed works also included the construction of a footpath section from the state school to join with an existing footpath that crosses the railway line and provides access to Dodts Rd.

Cr Holstein said the council was also working on creating more connections in the Murphys Creek footpath network.