Rural teacher’s amazing devotion to sustain student learning

TERM TWO: Mount Whitestone State School teaching-principal Leticia De Mey drops off education packs to Wakely siblings Makenna (Year 6) Nate (Year 3). PHOTO: Supplied

FOR a group of rural school students, the bell still rang on Monday morning, instead this time it was from the bottom of their driveway – by their principal.

Leticia de Mey, the principal at Mount Whitestone State School, spent four hours delivering educational packs to her entire school to kickstart term two.

The gesture came after discovering many of her students had limited or no internet access.

She created learning packs, which included the Queensland Education Department’s online PowerPoint material downloaded onto a USB drive, along with every printout the students would need for every subject.

And on the first day of school, Mrs de Mey drove around the lower Lockyer Valley delivering the packs to students’ mailboxes, while ringing the school bell upon her arrival.

It took her nearly four hours to deliver 11 packs to nine families – who are predominantly farming families.

“We are going to try our absolute best to give the children the best education they can have under the circumstances,” Mrs de Mey said.

Mount Whitestone State School principal Leticia de Mey, with teacher aide Chris Walter, as they drop off education packs to the school students.

“I’ve never taught distance education or anything like this before. For me, it’s a big learning curve.”

When the National Cabinet announced the first five weeks of school would be home based, except for the students of essential workers, Mrs de Mey contacted families to learn about their home environments.

She found the majority of families had poor internet connections, and some didn’t have internet at all, or a computer.

“To cater for all the families’ needs, we thought our best option was to do a paper-based program,” she said.

Along with downloaded PowerPoint presentations, the Mount Whitestone staff also included step-by-step teaching videos for the parents, group PE workouts and book readings.

The packs also include library books and readers, which parents can exchange through a drop-off system, using the school’s mailbox.

Mount Whitestone State School students, the Wakely siblings Makenna (Year 6) Nate (Year 3) with their education packs.

In a fortnight’s time, Mrs de Mey will deliver the second round of work, and pick up the first pack for marking.

“It’s not just schools being flexible, but it’s the whole family unit being flexible,” she said.

Amanda Wakely, who has two children at Mount Whitestone State School, said the packs were “husband-proof”.

“It’s all laid out so well. My husband can literally open it and know what the kids have to do,” she said.

Mrs Wakely has four children, two of whom are in high school, and said their average-at-best internet service was struggling under the increased demand.

“She has done really well. Mrs de Mey put everything on USB sticks so we don’t have to rely on our internet.”

Mrs Wakley’s children, Makenna, Year 6, and Nate, Year 3, eagerly awaited their teaching-principal’s arrival on Monday morning.

“She sent us a text beforehand saying she was on her way, so the kids were all hanging out watching and waiting for her to come,” Mrs Wakely said.