Rural school embraces indigenous language class curriculum

WHEN teacher Bernice McGregor suggested the students learn an Aboriginal language – instead of Japanese – Lockrose State School principal Steve Hallahan was on board.

It didn’t take much to convince him and within a year, the school had swapped out one language for another.

“The students were learning Japanese by distance education but it was not really viable,” Steve said.

Bernice, who is indigenous, had the idea to teach the language of her people when she noticed the syllabus was available and said it was more relevant than learning Japanese.

“I went up to Steve last year and asked if we could skip the Japanese and do an Aboriginal language,” Bernice said.

“Straight away, he was on board.

“The education department is trying to bring indigenous perspectives to the school,” Bernice said.

“Now there is a syllabus written for Aboriginal languages.”

Students from prep to Year 6 had their first lesson on January 30, and are learning the Gamilaraay language.

The school already embraced the cultural side of Aboriginal studies but including the language aspect would help them engage.

“The language is totally different from the cultural stuff,” Bernice said.

With only three vowel sounds, the language is easy to teach and, having learnt the language growing up, Bernice was eager to pass on the knowledge.

Bernice said she wanted to be a role model for kids and instil a sense of pride in Aboriginal students.

“I want to give the other kids the intercultural communication skills to be able to connect with indigenous cultures,” she said.

“Because we’re the oldest living culture on earth.”