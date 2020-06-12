Rural roadhouse goes under the hammer

UP FOR GRABS: Harlin Roadhouse will hit the market this month, and the selling agent says it is the perfect investment opportunity.

A RURAL roadhouse is hitting the market, with the service station to go under the hammer later this month.

The Caltex Roadhouse at Harlin will be auctioned on June 24 and is already generating interest, the sales agent says.

The 2024sq m property spans over two separate titles, offering desirable Brisbane Valley Highway frontage, guaranteeing traffic and tenancy promise, selling agency Burgess Rawson says.

The property boasts a 15-year lease to an established multi-site operator until 2033, and an additional five-year option until 2038.

Burgess Rawson selling agent Glenn Conridge said the established brand in a “highly lucrative” position made the site an ideal opportunity for investors.

“Returning an annual net income of $129,792 the tenant pays all the usual outgoings as per the lease agreement, and extra rent equal to 10 per cent of future improvement costs, which is a huge plus,” Mr Conridge said.

“The roadhouse itself is a 218-square-metre building plus a 90-square-metre canopy, with prominent signage to attract the frequent passing tourist and trade traffic, advertising the fuel and break stop and adjoining restaurant serving sit-down meals and refreshments.

“Caltex also recently underwent a rebrand and has been publicly listed on the ASX, now known as Ampol, further aiding the site’s appeal and offering the new buyer assurance around the asset’s stable, long-term investment potential.”

The roadhouse retail site will be heading to auction from 10.30am on Wednesday, June 24.