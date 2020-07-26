Rural go-kart crash leaves paramedics scrambling

GLADSTONE QAS paramedics attended the locality of Aldoga this morning following a go-kart and vehicle incident on Mylrea Road.

A QAS spokesman said they were called to Mylrea Road at 8.25am to treat a pre-teen male patient who had sustained a significant leg injury.

"The injury was a significant one to the lower leg and originated from a crash with a vehicle early this morning," the spokesman said.

The victim was transported to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition for further observation and potential surgery.

This is the second incident involving a vehicle this weekend, following a Ford Falcon colliding with a power pole in Callemondah early yesterday morning.

One patient was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition this morning, following a single vehicle crash into a pole on Red Rover Road and Hanson Road at 3.18am.

A QAS spokesman said the incident occurred at the intersection of Red Rover and Hanson roads.

The single occupant of the Ford Falcon involved was a 23-year-old man, however, other details of the incident were yet to be filed.