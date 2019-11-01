Menu
Esk Rural Fire Brigade Group representative Bernie Wolff accepts a cheque for $74,673 from Somerset Regional Council Disaster Management Coordinator Adam Staunton.
Rural brigades fired up for levy funding

Nathan Greaves
nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
1st Nov 2019 3:36 PM

FIRE services throughout the Somerset have collectively received more than $100,000 through the council’s half-yearly rural fire levy.

The money will go towards supporting the more than 20 volunteer brigades in the Somerset Regional Council area.

Council’s Disaster Management Coordinator Adam Staunton said the local brigades provided a vital community service.

“It’s been a particularly dry spring leading into summer, and already we’ve seen a number of fire bans in the Somerset region,” Mr Staunton said.

“We’ve been fortunate in that the fires we have experienced haven’t been too serious, but with predictions of another hot summer we will no doubt rely on our rural fire brigades in coming months.”

With no sign of the drought relenting any time soon, below-average rain and dry conditions are expected to continue well into summer.

Bernie Wolff, who accepted a cheque on behalf of the Esk Rural Fire Brigade Group, said the money would directly benefit on-the-ground services.

“The levy covers things like operating costs and equipment maintenance – essential to the ongoing success of the rural brigades,” Mr Wolff said.

“We’re all really proud to support the Somerset community, and at the end of the day it wouldn’t be possible without funding from the rural fire levy.”

