Rural Ambassador eager to involve younger generation

TWO TERMS: Korrina Nelson aims to get more young people involved in rural shows this year. Ebony Graveur

FOR two years in a row, she earned the title of Marburg Show Society's Rural Ambassador but Korrina Nelson will not compete after her current term ends.

The 28-year-old said the rules stipulated contestants must be under 30.

Ms Nelson's passion for rural shows is measurable in her 16 years working with the Marburg Show society.

"My parents had taken over the chief steward of the stud beef section and I started out putting ribbons on the animals, to working my way up to being on the microphone and doing paperwork,” she said.

"Now I'm running the beef section this year.”

But it isn't just her interest in stud beef, nor her loyalty to the Marburg Show that fuels her passion.

Ms Nelson said she attended as many rural shows as she was able to.

"I've got to say, every show is amazing,” she said.

"Yes I'm passionate about the beef section but my children show their chooks.”

While this is Ms Nelson's final term, she has big plans and hopes to help other young people get involved.

"There are a lot of show societies out there who don't get many entries for the title of rural ambassador. I think it's sad to not have that generation be a part of it.”

She said being a mother of three children as well as working full time gave her an understanding of why younger generations might be holding back from throwing themselves into a show society.

"They don't think they have the time,” she said.

"Every little bit counts just get involved.”