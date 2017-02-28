Running mums to take on Hawaii

Tara Stone (left) and Chris Groves will head to Hawaii in April to complete the Hapalua half Marathon.

TRIATHLON: Running in the Hapaula Half Marathon doesn't require a qualifying time or fundraising charity.

But two local mums have made it their mission to raise $2000 before they head to Hawaii in April to compete in the 22.1km half marathon.

Chris Groves and Tara Stone are dedicated runners and will raise funds for Beyond Blue along their journey.

They're part of Running Mums Australia and are often seen running the streets of Laidley as they take on about one race each month.

The Hapaula Half Marathon will be the duo's 10th half course, making it a special trip overseas.

"Any run that hands out snow cones and donuts is bound to be a social one,” Chris said.

"This one I'm treating as a fun run to get out there, represent Australia and Beyond Blue.”

But before they head to Hawaii, Chris and Tara will complete one more half marathon.

Chris and Tara met through Gatton Park Run and it's an added bonus their children go to school together.

After drop off, Tara heads to Laidley where they'll do laps of the town, or complete their favourite run from the Laidley Cultural Centre to Mulgowie and back.

"Its very different to running in the city - all the farmers give us a wave,” Chris said.

Chris' journey into running began a few years ago when she lost 70kg with the help of the local Weight Watchers group.

"My goal then was to run a marathon,” she said.

"I completed that goal and from that I found a love of running.”

Chris has been fortunate to have Tara, her running buddy, who made it a goal to complete a marathon before her 40th birthday - which she did last year.

"I wanted to do a full marathon before I turned 40, and that happened July last year,” Tara said.

Her first half marathon was in New Zealand with her mum.

"My mum actually walked it and finished 10 minutes behind me,” she said.

Tara and Chris will be refining their training over the next month and a half as they prepare for their first off-shore half marathon.

They estimate it will take nearly two and a half hours to complete.

While they're not concerned about their finishing time, the runners are doing what they can to help out others.

"There are a lot of people out there doing it tougher than us so if we can make a difference that's what were about,” Chris said.

To donate to Chris and Tara head to their everyday hero accounts.

Tara: https://honoluluandhapalua.everydayhero.com/au/tara

Chris: https://honoluluandhapalua.everydayhero.com/au/christine