Runners embrace rainy UQ fun run

SUNDAY'S wet weather couldn't hold back the keen competitors of UQ Gatton's Country Challenge on Campus.

The male and female school student winners took home the major prize of $4,500 fee reduction on Halls of Residence accommodation for their first year at UQ Gatton, making it an incredible incentive to win.

The best university male won a $250 Coop bookshop voucher and the fastest open male and female won a three month UQ Sport voucher.

Female school student winner Michiru Encinas of Ipswich Girls Grammar School finished the 10km circuit on a personal best time of 51m 28s.

Michiru plans to study Veterinary Science at UQ Gatton next year and is now more determined to secure her spot, after winning the university accommodation discount.

"It will be such a help,” she said.

"My parents work so hard for me to have the education and sporting opportunities that I do, so I trained really hard to win.

"Now I can help with some of my university fees and repay their kindness.”

Only taking up running for her school last year, Michiru said she was surprised to come first in her race category.

"I don't run competitively and only started training for a 10km race one month ago, so I wasn't sure how I'd go,” she said.

"I was very thrilled to win.”

Michiro said the race was a good opportunity to see the Gatton campus.

"I was really impressed with its facilities,” she said.

"I'd like to thank UQ Gatton, I'm excited to go to university there.

"It was a great course and a really nice atmosphere.

"I highly recommend the race.”

Other fun run winners: