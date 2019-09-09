Runners battle strong winds and dust at country sprints

QUICK STEP: The Mulgowie Gift 120m finals was taken out by Hayden Shoobridge in a time of 12.12 seconds, from a handicap of eight metres.

RUNNING: It was a festival of speed in Mulgowie, as the 2019 Mulgowie Gift stormed back into town.

Dozens of top-class sprinters gathered at the Mulgowie Cricket Grounds last Saturday to compete in the annual test of speed.

Blustery conditions didn't deter them, but the strong winds meant backmarker runners were facing an uphill battle.

The Mulgowie Gift 120m final was taken out by Hayden Shoobridge in 12.12 seconds, from a handicap of eight metres.

Oliver Maher and Jack Fildes ran second and third.

It was only Shoobridge's second Mulgowie Gift, and he was pleased with the result.

"I didn't even get past the semis last time,” Shoobridge said.

"I'm stoked - I got second at Ipswich gift a couple of weeks ago so I'm on a bit of a roll at the moment.

"I really just picked up a couple of things from the last one, and just put it into play here.”

The Brisbane-based athlete has been running since he was 14, and said he loved the speed.

"I just like it - there's a lot of things going on, it looks simple but there's so much to work on. But the feeling of running fast is just awesome,” he said.

Elizabeth Melrose claimed the ladies 120m and the open 400m, while Jack Vine won the junior sprint and Calab Law won the open 70m dash in a blanket finish.